Chris Pine Spoofs ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on ‘SNL’: ‘You Guys Should, Like, Fight Back’

Some dystopias are more realistic than others.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” doesn’t seem as strange and unrealistic as it might have this time last year. “Saturday Night Live” spoofed Hulu’s new adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel last night, envisioning a society in which women are treated as property and men aren’t especially bothered by it. Not exactly the height of implausibility, is it?

READ MORE: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Is a Riveting, Relevant, and Political Drama, So Why Won’t the Creators Say So?

Cecily Strong, Sasheer Zamata, Aidy Bryant and Vanessa Bayer play a quartet of subjugated women who, like Elisabeth Moss in the new series, have no rights or agency. They run into a few bros (led by host Chris Pine) who seem to remember hearing something about women’s new plight but didn’t realize it had actually happened or that it’s such a big deal. “You guys missed my Cinco de Mayo half-birthday,” Pine says as he sees them. “What’d you guys do, flake, or what?”

READ MORE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: Move Over, Evans/Pratt/Hemsworth, ‘Cause It’s Chris Pine Awareness Week

After being reminded of what’s been going on, he and Mikey Day have a moment of realization: “That sucks. You guys should, like, fight back.” Watch below and learn more about the struggle.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.