‘Claws’ Digs In With a Sneak Peek and 4 More Things to Watch on Thursday, May 25

Thursday, May 25

What Happened Last Night?!

“Sneak Peek,” TNT – 9:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A series preview of “Claws,” a dark comedy centering on five hardworking yet treacherous manicurists at a Florida nail salon.

Why You Should Watch: Fair warning: there’s a good chance that this timeslot might get invaded by a Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference Championship celebration. (LeBron James delivering a “I want Balboa”-style challenge to the Golden State Warriors might make for equally high drama.) But should audiences see a first glimpse at TNT’s new nail salon, we’re ready for the Niecy Nash-led roller-coaster to begin. Either way, we’ll have an eye on this one when it premieres for certain on June 11.

“Episode One,” FOX – 9:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Singles go on three blind dates then discuss their experiences in front of a studio audience in the series premiere.

Why You Should Watch: Given the spate of network TV reboots we’ve seen recently, it’s shocking that this game show juggernaut of the ’80s and early ’90s wasn’t brought back sooner. With Andy Cohen on board as host, it’ll be interesting to see if this version of show skews closer to its Woolery-hosted predecessor or Cohen’s other notable TV property, “Watch What Happens Live.”

NBC – 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Comedy and music mix in the third annual fund-raiser for programs that address the needs of children and young people in the U.S. and internationally. Included: Julia Roberts visits Kenya; and the cast of “Love Actually” reunites. Host: Chris Hardwick.

Why You Should Watch: Much like Jerry Lewis’ telethon used to be the unofficial end of summer, Red Nose Day is looking to expand its philanthropic reach to the U.S. as a charitable way to kick off the season. Much has been made about the “Love Actually” reunion, but with a late primetime slot, there’s certainly plenty of room for more.

Read This!

Michael Schneider makes a compelling case for why the now-scrapped Jon Stewart/HBO animated series partnership is actually a positive development.

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Episode 6, “A Woman’s Place”

Offred: “Please don’t be sorry. Please do something.”

(If you’ve been following the ongoing “Handmaid’s Tale” saga, we’ve got coverage for every angle, including Liz Shannon Miller’s interview with Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski on their characters’ literal power couple.)

Late Night Blind Recommendation – Zach Woods on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

In case you haven’t heard, we’re big fans of “Silicon Valley,” particularly the ongoing personal trials of Jared. As Woods previously stated on Colbert, he doesn’t watch the show he’s on. So, who knows what he and Corden will talk about? Gas prices? 17th century architecture? Tropical foliage? The Jared Woo™?! Who knows!

Movie of the Night: “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” – HBO, 8:00 p.m.

I think the above speaks for itself.

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, if I believe in dinosaurs, then somewhere, they must be believing in me.

