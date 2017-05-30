‘Cleverman’ Season 2 Trailer Promises Major Change As The Battle Begins — Watch

Season 2 of the Australian sci-fi series will premiere this summer on SundanceTV.

A change is coming to Season 2 of the SundanceTV sci-fi drama “Cleverman,” as teased by the brand new trailer for the Australian series.

IndieWire has an exclusive trailer for the show’s second season, which finds stars Hunter Page-Lochard and Rob Collins continuing their characters’ fierce rivalry from Season 1. Although light on plot details, the quick teaser teases intense sci-fi action, focused mainly between the two main characters Warru and his brother (and titular hero Cleverman) Koen which will surely be the focal point of the new season once the show returns to SundanceTV this summer.

Inspired by different stories from Aboriginal folklore, “Cleverman” reimagines several Aboriginal “dreamtime” stories and sets them in a modern, sci-fi superhero setting. “Cleverman” follows two estranged Aboriginal brothers, Koen and Waruu — played by Lochard and Collins respectively — who are forced to work together to survive when the mantle of the Cleverman is passed onto Koen. As the super-powered and club-wielding Cleverman, Koen must use his newfound abilities to survive their near-future dystopian world inhabited by other-worldy creatures known as The Hairy People.

While the premise of the series may suggest a basic superhero drama, “Cleverman” explores relevant issues including racism, asylum seekers, and border protection — issues that are sure to garner even more attention in Season 2, as the fight between mythological creatures of Aboriginal lore and humanity rages on.

Season 2 of “Cleverman” premieres this Summer on SundanceTV. Check out the exclusive trailer below.

