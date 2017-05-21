Clint Eastwood Promises to Return to Acting At Packed Cannes Masterclass

The filmmaker and actor also hit back at P.C. culture in the wide-ranging chat.

The toughest ticket at this year’s Cannes Film Festival? A masterclass with Clint Eastwood, which unfolded on Sunday afternoon to a packed auditorium and a crowd that warmly received the veteran actor and director with a three-minute standing ovation.

While the two-hour chat, led by Los Angeles Times film critic Kenneth Turan, surveyed the full scope of Eastwood’s career with a particular eye on his directorial efforts, Eastwood admitted the he missed acting in front of the camera and promised to return to it.

Eastwood’s last major on-screen performance was in 2012’s “The Trouble With the Curve” (which, quite notably, came after a four-year acting hiatus). Per Variety’s report, he told Turan that he missed acting “once in a while but not often,” and added that he will return when he is ready.

“I did a lot of it for a long time. I’ll visit it again someday,” he said.

While the often outspoken Eastwood didn’t directly address the current U.S. political situation, he did allude to it when discussing the first “Dirty Harry,” which was billed by many as being politically incorrect, kicking off an era of P.C.-leaning behavior that he’s clearly not a fan of.

“We’re killing ourselves by doing that, we’ve lost our sense of humor,” he said.

On Saturday, the festival screened Eastwood’s 1992 Western classic, “Unforgiven” as part of their Cannes Classics section. Eastwood is a long-time Cannes regular, screening films such as “Changeling,” “Pale Rider,” “Bird,” “Absolute Power,” and “Mystic River” at the festival over the years.

In 1994, he served as President of the Official Selection jury, which ultimately picked Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” as their Palme d’Or winner.

Eastwood is currently in preproduction on “The 15:17 to Paris,” a terrorist drama penned by Dorothy Blyskal.

