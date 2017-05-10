Stephen Colbert’s ‘Daily Show’ Reunion With Jon Stewart, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry, & Ed Helms — Watch

Now, here are some good old days we can actually get behind.

Hail, hail, the gang’s all here!

Last night on “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert reunited with his boss Jon Stewart (an executive producer of “The Late Show”), as well as former “Daily Show” correspondents Samantha Bee, John Oliver, Rob Corddry, and Ed Helms to reminisce about the show that began it all.

READ MORE: Stephen Colbert’s Trump/Putin Joke Is Being Reviewed by the FCC, but Don’t Freak Out

Surveying his yield of successful minions who continue to dominate the late night circuit, movies, and television, Stewart had this to say: “Why has age ravaged me? You were the ones out in the field. I’m in a studio surrounded by craft services, and yet in a Benjamin Button scenario, I am at the beginning of the movie and you all seem fine.”

We got the band back together! pic.twitter.com/stqXLlGiUd — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 10, 2017

The two-part reunion seemed to fly by. (But with so much wit onstage, it was never going to be long enough). Colbert aired some of his favorite clips from the show’s early days, including Oliver incurring a bloody nose after storming the battle field during a Civil War re-enactment. He also shared a story about filming a cross-burning with the KKK, paying homage to one courageous producer who got them out safely when Colbert blew their cover.

It’s almost too good to be true, but it is. The great “Daily Show” reunion in all of its glory:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.