Dave Chappelle Apologizes for Saying ‘Give Trump a Chance’ During ‘SNL’ Monologue

Last November, Dave Chappelle returned to the national comedy stage to host “Saturday Night Live,” just four days after Donald Trump had won the elections. At the end of his monologue, the comedian thanked exiting President Obama and offered a positive message for Trump. “I’m gonna wish Donald Trump luck, and I’m going to give him a chance, and we the historically disenfranchised demand that he give us one too,” Chappelle said.

Now, Chappelle seems to regret his comment. On Monday, the comedian performed during the Robin Hood Foundation benefit in New York City. According to NBC’s Willie Geist, while on stage Chappelle said, “I was the first guy on TV to say ‘Give Trump a chance.’ I f***ed up. Sorry.”

The comedian returned to TV this March with two stand-up specials streaming on Netflix, “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” and “Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas.” These specials mark his first in 12 years, since “Dave Chappelle’s Block Party” came out in 2005. Watch Chappelle’s SNL monologue below.

