‘Hamilton’ Star Daveed Diggs Joins Cast of TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ Adaptation — Here’s Who He’ll Play

Also, "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson has joined to helm the pilot and executive produce.

Daveed Diggs is having a good week. A really, really good week.

Just one day after ABC showcased his brand-new fall comedy “The Mayor,” which he executive produces, TNT is set to announce that the Tony-winning actor will topline their TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s “Snowpiercer.”

Also revealed Wednesday: Scott Derrickson (“Doctor Strange”) will direct the pilot to the futuristic thriller.

“Snowpiercer,” set seven years after the world turns into a frozen wasteland, centers on the globe’s remaining humans, who circle the world in a perpetually moving train.

Diggs will star as Layton Well, “a prisoner barely surviving the harsh conditions in the tail end of the train. A quiet thinker who spends his days sniffing the industrial-waste-turned-drug Chronole and tending to his cage full of rats, Layton becomes a reluctant participant in a struggle that could upend life on the train.”

Derrickson will also serve as executive producer, along with writer/showrunner Josh Friedman, director Scott Derrickson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Diggs won the Tony for originating the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in “Hamilton.” More recently, he’s been seen on ABC’s “Black-ish.” Besides “Doctor Strange,” Derrickson is known for his breakout horror hit “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” the remake of “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” as well as “Sinister” and “Deliver Us from Evil.”

