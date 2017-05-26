David Lynch Is Not Retiring From Filmmaking After All, But His Future Still Remains Unclear

The hope for another David Lynch movie on the big screen lives on.

David Lynch fans went into mourning earlier this month when the director revealed to the Sydney Morning Herald that his filmmaking career was over. When asked if “Inland Empire” was his last movie, the director responded with a point blank “yes,” and he cited the dominance of blockbusters and the growing lack of interest in art house films as the main reason why.

“Things changed a lot,” Lynch told the newspaper. “So many films were not doing well at the box office even though they might have been great films and the things that were doing well at the box office weren’t the things that I would want to do.”

Even though we’re lucky enough to have “Twin Peaks” back in our lives this summer, the thought of never seeing a new Lynch movie on the big screen was too much to bare. Fortunately, it appears his words had been slightly misinterpreted.

Lynch walked the red carpet at Cannes last night for the French premiere of the “Twin Peaks” revival, and he let it slip to Le Soir (via Welcome to Twin Peaks) that he actually isn’t planning on retiring from filmmaking after all, even if he doesn’t have any plans right now to direct another movie.

“My remarks have been misrepresented,” he confirmed. “I did not say I quit cinema. Simply that nobody knows what the future holds.”

It’s a brief remark that’s equal bits reassuring (the hope for another trip to the big screen remains alive) and slightly worrisome (but that could still never actually happen). Regardless, Lynch will be on our television sets through September as “Twin Peaks” carries out its 18-episode third season.

