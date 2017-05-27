David Lynch Guides Us Through the First Four Episodes of ‘Twin Peaks’: ‘Ideas Take You to Places’

There's a reason it doesn't all take place in Twin Peaks.

While the rest of us were watching “Twin Peaks” on Sunday night, David Lynch was at home building a table in his woodshop. He spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the first four parts of his and Mark Frost’s revival series the next day, offering a slightly more candid take on his approach than he’s known for.

“It’s not whether you like something. Ideas take you to places,” Lynch said of the fact that much of this new “Twin Peaks” doesn’t actually take place in Twin Peaks. “There were just things going on in places other than Twin Peaks. Sometimes you get a need to travel from Los Angeles to New York for a meeting. So there you go.” That said, Lynch also assured readers that Twin Peaks is “a place that is, um, super important to what’s going on.”

Two of the actors who worked on the revival, Miguel Ferrer and Catherine Coulson, have since passed away. Lynch spoke fondly of both: “I fell in love with Albert on this trip through ‘Twin Peaks,’ and I just loved working with Miguel. This relationship between my character, Gordon Cole, and Albert is so important to the story,” he said. “Now knowing that he’s gone, I’m even more grateful we did this and it was captured on film. It’s just really sad he’s gone. And I’ve known Catherine since 1971, and I see her on the screen, and it’s … well, it just doesn’t seem right that she’s not here.”

Other tidbits: Black Lodge demon vomit “doesn’t smell good,” the actor who plays Gordon Cole (read: David Lynch) is “awfully good” but “a pain in the ass” and Lynch simply refers to the evil version of Coop as “Cooper’s doppelgänger” (but we can call him whatever we want). Read the full interview here.

