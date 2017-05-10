‘Deadpool’: Donald Glover Adapting Superhero Animated Series for FXX

The Merc with the Mouth will be breaking the fourth wall on TV sometime in 2018.

“Deadpool” will be making some chimi-fuckin’-changas on TV thanks to Donald Glover.

The FX star and his brother Stephen Glover are bringing the wise-cracking superhero to the small screen as a 10-episode animated adult action-comedy on FXX, alongside Marvel Television in association with FX Productions. The announcement of the series order was made by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming, FX Networks and FX Productions, and Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television.

Currently, the series is untitled and is scheduled to debut sometime in 2018.

“Donald Glover is an incredibly gifted and versatile artist who’ll bring the untitled Marvel’s ‘Deadpool’ series to life with the same intense, singular vision as his breakout hit ‘Atlanta,’” said Grad in a statement. “With the success of ‘Legion,’ we’re looking forward to again partnering with Marvel Television to create a series that is bold, striking and entirely original.”

Loeb added, “How much more fun could this be? ‘Deadpool,’ Donald and FX – the perfect fit for the Merc with the Mouth! We’re thrilled that our relationship with FX that started with ‘Legion’ continues with what is sure to be a groundbreaking show in adult animation.”

The series marks the second collaboration of FX Productions with Marvel and follows the same pattern of using in-house FX talent to adapt the Marvel property, as “Fargo’s” Noah Hawley did for “Legion” this year.

Deadpool has been a popular antihero character who first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1991. The 2016 movie of the same name was the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, when adjusted for inflation, and earned approximately $783 million worldwide. A sequel has already been ordered for release in Summer 2018.

The Glovers will act as executive producers, showrunners and writers for the project. Donald Glover is the creator and star of FX’s Golden Globe-winning “Atlanta,” on which his brother is a writer. Loeb and Jim Chory will also executive produce for Marvel. The series is produced by Marvel Television in association with FX Productions and ABC Signature Studios for FXX.

Donald Glover has been keeping busy these days. After wrapping an award-winning season of “Atlanta,” the highest-rated comedy in FX history, he’s taking a long hiatus before starting the second season in order to play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo “Star Wars” anthology film. He’ll also appear in another Marvel property coming up, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” which will be released in July. The Untitled Deadpool series is part of the overall deal he has with FX to develop TV shows for its networks and streaming services.

