‘Dear White People’ Soundtrack: Listen to the Playlist From Netflix’s Provocative New Satire

“Dear White People” will be heard, and we’re not just talking about Sam White’s incredible radio show central to the Netflix series.While the show ought to create dialogue amongst all viewers, it’s also riveting viewing — wickedly funny, terrifyingly poignant and always entertaining.

Listen to the Spotify playlist below for songs that reflect the range of tones in the college-set satire. Whether you’re striding around campus, playing some post-coital Candy Crush or just chilling all by your lonesome, these are the perfect tunes to set the mood. Or put it on during cocktails before your next “Defamation” Wednesday viewing party. We won’t judge (and may even have called someone a “bitch baby” just last week).

“Dear White People” picks up where the 2014 film left off, and is set in the predominantly white fictional Ivy League Winchester University where racism isn’t really a thing… is it? For biracial radio personality Sam White (Logan Browning), she’s about to discover that the racial tensions she’s been feeling are only too ready to burst through the surface. The satirical series explores the concepts of building identity, social justice, cultural bias, romance, activism and political correctness.

The soundtrack combines a range of songs, weaving together Innanet Jones’ free-associative raps, the spacey and airy “Precious Possession” by Kendrick Lamar collaborator Anna Wise, Wolfie bringing The Force in “Obi Wan,” and more uptempo tunes like “Carry On” by Tkay Maidza and Killer Mike. It also features a fantastic score by Kris Bowers that’s at times driving and other times gorgeously dreamy.

“Dear White People” Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

