‘Dogtooth’ Star Mary Tsoni Dies at 30 — Report

Tsoni reportedly suffered from severe depression.

Greek actress Mary Tsoni was found dead at her apartment in Athens on Monday, according to Greek Reporter. She was 30 years old. Tsoni was best known in the film world for playing the younger daughter in writer-director Yorgos Lanthimos’ 2009 film “Dogtooth.”

Tsoni’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but she reportedly suffered from severe depression. She was found by her close friend Lewsha Camille Simboura, also an actress, who wrote a social media post about finding Tsoni. “Sorry I didn’t come sooner. Maybe we could have saved you,” Simboura wrote in the post. “I felt guilty, as I watched James perform CPR. I should have tried to help you with your sickness.”

In addition to “Dogtooth,” which was nominated for the 2011 Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film of the Year, Tsoni also appeared in the 2010 drama “Artherapy” and in the 2009 comedy “Evil in the Time of Heroes.” Her last acting role was in “Ta Oporofora tis Athinas” (“The Fruit Trees of Athens”). Before working as an actress, Tsoni was a singer in a punk band.

In 2009, she won the Sarajevo Film Festival’s best actress award for her role in “Dogtooth.” She shared the award with her “Dogtooth” co-star Angeliki Papoulia.

