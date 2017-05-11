ABC Pickups Include Comedy About African-American Donald Trump — But He’s An Unlikely Mayor, With Advisors Who Actually Help

Latest ABC series orders include "The Mayor," Shondaland's "For the People," Jason Ritter starrer "The Gospel of Kevin" and topical "The Crossing." Watch a teaser clip for "The Crossing" here.

ABC has picked up four new series from its sister ABC Studios, including a new drama from Shonda Rhimes’ company, a drama about saving the world (starring Jason Ritter), a series about refugees… from America, and comedy that sounds like it might take a few cues from the recently installed White House inhabitant.

In “The Mayor,” Brandon Micheal Hall plays an aspiring young rapper, Courtney Rose, who decides – as a publicity stunt – to run for mayor. He did it solely to generate buzz and become rich and famous. Instead, he is actually elected mayor, an outcome he never predicted. Now he must lean on his mother (Yvette Nicole Brown) and friends, including Valentina (Lea Michele) to become the mayor he didn’t think he wanted to be.

Sound a bit Trumpy?

The series also stars Bernard David Jones and Marcel Spears. Executive producers include Daveed Diggs (Broadway’s “Hamilton”), writer Jeremy Bronson (“Speechless,” “The Mindy Project,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”) and Jamie Tarses (“Happy Endings”). The pilot is directed by Executive Producer James Griffiths (“Black-ish”).

READ MORE: New Fall TV Shows: Here’s Your First Look At The 2017-2018 TV Season

From Shondaland, “For the People” is set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and “follows brand-new lawyers working for both the defense and the prosecution handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country – all as their lives intersect in and out of the courtroom.”

The series is created by Shondaland’s Paul William Davies and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Stars include Britne Olford, Lyndon Smith, Ben Rappaport, Susannah Flood, Wesam Keesh, Regé-Jean Page, Ben Shenkman, Hope Davis, Vondie Curtis-Hall and Anna Deavere Smith.

ABC

“The Gospel of Kevin” stars Ritter as Kevin Finn, “a cluelessly self-serving person, is on a dangerous path to despair. In a downward spiral, Kevin returns home to stay with his widowed twin sister (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) and niece. On his first night there, an unlikely celestial being named Yvette (Cristela Alonzo) appears to him and presents him with a mission — to save the world.”

Executive producers Michele Fazekas & Tara Butters (“Marvel’s Agent Carter,” “Resurrection,” “Reaper”) are behind the show, which also stars J. August Richards, Chloe East, Dustin Ybarra and India de Beaufort. The pilot is directed by Paul McGuigan.

ABC

One more drama series order, which also sounds a bit ripped from the current headlines: “The Crossing” centers on refugees from a war-torn country, who seek asylum in a small American fishing town. Here’s the twist: the country these people are from is America… and the war they are fleeing hasn’t happened yet.

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ Renewed by ABC For Two More Seasons; Full Cast Expected to Return

“The Crossing” stars Steve Zahn, Natalie Martinez, Sandrine Holt, Rick Gomez, Jay Karnes, Marcuis Harris, Simone Kessel, Kelly Missal, Rob Campbell, Grant Harvey, Bailey Skodje, Jon D’Leo, Luc Roderique and Tommy Bastow. Writers Dan Dworkin & Jay Beattie executive produce with Jason Reed, and the pilot is directed by Rob Bowman.

Watch the teaser clip here:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.