New Spending Bill Spares Public Broadcasting and the NEA from Donald Trump’s Proposed Elimination

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) — which provides funding to NPR and PBS — will live to see another day. On Sunday night, congressional leaders reached a deal on a federal spending bill, which provides funding for the federal government for the current fiscal year, which runs through the end September. The bill spares the NEA, the CPB and the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), which the Trump administration had proposed eliminating in its Fiscal 2017-2018 budget proposal, unveiled in March.

Under the new deal, all three programs would continue receiving federal funding. The CPB’s budget would remain at $445 million, the same amount it received last year. Meanwhile, funding for the NEA and the NEH would go up from $148 to $150 million each.

The deal would also provide $1.5 billion in new border security; however, it would not fund the president’s proposed border wall, as reported by Politico. The new plan also includes $15 billion in supplemental funding requested by President Donald Trump to fight terrorism.

“This agreement is a good agreement for the American people and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table. The bill ensures taxpayer dollars aren’t used to fund an ineffective border wall, excludes poison-pill riders, and increases investments in programs that the middle-class relies on, like medical research, education and infrastructure,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, as reported by NBC News. Congress is expected to vote on this bill this week.

