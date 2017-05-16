Donald Trump’s Commencement Speech Sounds Just Like Reese Witherspoon’s From ‘Legally Blonde’ — Watch

Watch Jimmy Fallon's ingenious mash-up of Trump's speech at Liberty U and Elle Woods' speech from "Legally Blonde."

The president had better practice his bend and snap — he’s going to need it to get out of this one.

Last night on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon found new and exciting ways to humiliate Donald Trump, this time by comparing a recent commencement speech to the one delivered by Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde” (2001). The speech occurred at Liberty University, a Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia, over the weekend.

Fallon opened the segment by comparing Trump’s lackluster platitudes to those found on fortune cookies, amazed that he didn’t start reading off lucky numbers as well. He then played a clip of Trump’s speech: “There may very well be a president or two in our midst. Anybody think they’re going to be president?” Fallon looked at the camera and donned a Trump impression: “Now raise your hand if you can start tomorrow. Great, it’s all yours!”

When Fallon initially said the speech reminded him of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” he only got titters from the audience. But once he played this short mash-up, the resemblance became crystal clear. Check it out:

Tonight: Trump plagiarized his commencement speech from Elle Woods in Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/EScE4B02F8 — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) May 16, 2017

