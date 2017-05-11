Donald Trump Calls Stephen Colbert a ‘No-Talent Guy’ Who Says ‘Nothing Funny’

Surprisingly, his remarks didn't come in the form of a tweet.

Donald Trump, current White House resident and frequent television watcher, is no fan of Stephen Colbert. The “Late Show” host ruffled feathers last week when he referred to 45’s mouth as Vladimir Putin’s “cock holster”; since Trump obviously has nothing more valuable to do with his time, he responded during a new interview with Time.

“You see a no-talent guy like Colbert. There’s nothing funny about what he says,” he said. “And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching.” Trump, whose office is usually thought of as one that children are meant to look up to, has been recorded on tape boasting about “grabbing [women] by the pussy.”

He claims to be unbothered by Colbert’s show, however, saying that “it only builds up my base. It only helps me, people like him. The guy was dying. By the way, they were going to take him off television, then he started attacking me and he started doing better.

“But his show was dying. I’ve done his show. … But when I did his show, which by the way was very highly rated. It was high — highest rating. The highest rating he’s ever had.”

The highest rating Colbert’s show has ever received came during its first episode, which did not feature Trump as a guest.

