Doug Liman Has a Title In Mind For An ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel, And It’s Not ‘Edge of Tomorrow 2’

There's no official announcement yet, but the director said Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are "excited about" a follow-up.

What’s in a name? Quite a lot, when it comes to the movies.

Though critics hailed Doug Liman’s “Edge of Tomorrow” as a gripping and clever sci-fi thriller with a great concept, it fumbled at the box office in 2014, only making $29 million in its opening weekend against a budget of $178 million. For an action-packed movie starring Tom Cruise, with a buzzy director at the helm, and Emily Blunt to boot, that’s not great.

Many attributed this to the wishy-washy title, which Warner Bros. changed from “All You Need Is Kill,” the title of the Japanese novel on which the movie was based. Liman and the studio then pushed a different title for the DVD and Blu-ray release, stamping every VOD release with: “Live. Die. Repeat.” That title reveals much more about the movie’s content, about a soldier caught in a time loop of the day of his death.

In an interview with Collider while promoting his new movie, “The Wall,” Liman revealed that he has a story in mind for the sequel, as well as a title: “Live. Die. Repeat. And Repeat.” “We have an amazing story! It’s incredible! Way better than the first film, and I obviously loved the first film,” said Liman. “Tom [Cruise] is excited about it, and Emily Blunt is excited about it. The big question is just when we’ll do it. But it’s not an if, it’s a when.”

Sure, that clunker of a name is sure to fix all of the movie’s titular problems. Luckily, the first movie has enough fans that they won’t be deterred this time.

