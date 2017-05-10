‘Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist:’ The Cult Animation Returns in New Audio Series

Sarah Silverman, Ray Romano, Margaret Cho and other famous comedians will guest-star in the 15-episode series.

Amazon’s Audible is launching an audio series based on the cult animation “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist,” created in 1995 by software developer and former teacher Tom Snyder and stand-up comic Jonathan Katz. The new 15-episode audio series is titled “Dr. Katz: The Audio Files.”

READ MORE: ‘Deadpool’: Donald Glover Adapting Superhero Animated Series for FXX

Dr. Katz is a divorced father who has custody of his 23-year-old slacker son Ben, who is too lazy to find a real job. The new new audio series takes places almost 20 years after the original show and Ben is now a 40-year-old man still living with his dad.

Similar to the original show, some of the biggest names in comedy will guest-star in the new audio series. Sarah Silverman, Ted Danson, Ray Romano, Margaret Cho, Weird Al, Maria Bamford, Pete Holmes, Dana Gould, Emo Philips, Ron Funches, Andy Kindler, and more will play themselves as patients every week in 15-minute therapy sessions with Dr. Katz.

READ MORE: 2017 Cannes Critics’ Week Announces Lineup, Including ‘Brigsby Bear’ and Animation From Iran

Audible Channels is free with an Audible membership and to Amazon Prime members, and also available to purchase as a standalone offering for $4.95 a month.

“Dr. Katz: The Audio Files” debuts on Audible Channels June 8. Check out a compilation of some of “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist” episodes below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.