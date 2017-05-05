‘Dunkirk’ Trailer: Christopher Nolan Says It’s ‘Not a War Film,’ But It Still Looks Unbearably Intense

Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Mark Rylance lead the ensemble cast.

The new “Dunkirk” trailer is here, which means we’re just a little bit closer to learning why all those dudes just didn’t get off that beach if they hated it so much. Christopher Nolan’s World War II drama — which he recently said is “not a war film” but rather “a survival story and first and foremost a suspense film” — will presumably answer that and many other questions when it’s released this summer. Watch the new trailer below.

Nolan regular Tom Hardy stars alongside Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy and Harry Styles in the film, which dramatizes the pivotal Dunkirk evacuation. It’s the writer-director’s first not-war film and his follow-up to the not-sci-fi film “Interstellar.”

“Interstellar” cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shot some of the film on IMAX 65mm, and the prologue screened in advance of “Rogue One” at select IMAX theaters last December. Warner Bros. will release “Dunkirk” on July 21.

