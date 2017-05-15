Dwayne Johnson Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Wild Monster Movie ‘Rampage’

The Brad Peyton-movie is set for release April 20, 2018.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in the midst of shooting his wild monster movie “Rampage,” and he’s giving fans a sneak peek of whats to come. Recently, the actor-producer took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos from the set. The first image shows Johnson choking a uniformed soldier, while the second features him and his co-star Naomie Harris in flex cuffs being escorted by a group of soldiers. According to the actor, it was 4am at the time that second photo was taken.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Stars in Imaginary ‘Goodfellas’ Sequel in Hilarious Video — Watch

“Rampage” is based on the classic 1980’s video game of the same name, which features apes and monsters wrecking cities. The film reunites The Rock with his 2015 “San Andreas” and 2012’s “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” director, Brad Peyton. Ryan Engle (“Non-Stop”) wrote the script, but the plot specifics have been kept under wraps.

The film also stars Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Joe Manganiello. The movie is set for release April 20, 2018. Check out the behind-the-scenes photos below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.