Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Stars in Imaginary ‘Goodfellas’ Sequel in Hilarious Video — Watch

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" actor Tituss Burgess plays Johnson's agent in this funny clip for GQ Magazine.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s latest film, “The Fate of the Furious,” opened in theaters April 14 and has grossed over $1 billion worldwide. Now, the actor is ready for his next big movie role. In a video he shot for GQ Magazine, for which he graces the cover of the June issue, the actor stars in imaginary sequels or some famous movie franchises, and the result is simply hilarious.

In the video, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” actor Tituss Burgess plays Johnson’s agent, who cannot come up with one good idea for a movie in which the actor should star. “Martin Scorsese wants you for ‘Goodfellas 2,'” Burgess says. “You play Joe Pesci’s illegitimate son who moves to Queens trying to make it in the comedy scene.”

After realizing that that’s a terrible idea, the agent moves on to offering him a “Home Alone” sequel titled “Home Alone: They Forgot My Ass Again,” where Johnson gets “robbed by a bunch of kids.” Bad idea. Then, Burgess offers him the remake of “The Revenant,” but with the writers of “The Notebook.” An even worse idea.

“I just gotta be straight; what do you have that revolves around not cursing, not beating the shit out of children and not fucking animals?” Johnson asks. That’s when his agent brings up “Napoleon Dynamite 2.” Watch the video below.

