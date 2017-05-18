‘Dynasty’ Trailer: The Wealthy Still Like to Cat Fight in CW Reboot — Watch

Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley and more star in the update of the campy ‘80s series.

Oh sure, rich people may get tax breaks and spa days, chauffeurs and designer duds, but none of that means anything if a rival rich family is allowed to prosper in peace.

The CW’s new series “Dynasty” takes that classic ‘80s primetime soap and updates it for the modern era. Sorry, but that means no linebacker-worthy shoulder pads or feathered hair. But there are still cat fights!

According to the longline, “Dynasty” “follows two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal — a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. In an age where dynasties appear everywhere — from reality TV to the polling booths — this epic drama features the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.”

“Dynasty” stars Grant Show (“Melrose Place”), Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”), and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”). From CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”), and Brad Silberling (“Jane the Virgin”).

Take a look at the trailer for “Dynasty” below:

