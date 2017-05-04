The video was directed by Jason Koenig, who also helmed Sheeran's "Shape Of You" video, released in January.

Ed Sheeran has released his “Galway Girl”video, which stars “Brooklyn” actress Saoirse Ronan. The English singer-songwriter shot the video himself from the first-person perspective, and the result is pretty visually interesting. The clip starts with Sheeran finishing his performance in a concert, then going into a bar where he is greeted by Ronan, who takes his hand and guides him through the crowded place. Then, they roam the streets of Galway, Ireland, where Sheeran was a street performer as a teenager.

The pair also go into a tattoo parlor, where Ronan pretends to ink the name of the song on Sheeran’s skin. However, Ronan tricked him and Sheeran ended up with a tattoo that reads “Galway Grill”, like the name of a restaurant in Ireland ‘s Epcot Center that only serves Guiness beer and potatoes three ways. “She really took the piss out of me with this one,” Sheeran told the crowd during a performance in Ireland last month. “I’m actually kind of proud of her. It’s the kind of thing that I would do.”

The video was directed by Jason Koenig, who also helmed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” video, released in January. The song hails from the singer’s “÷ (Divide)” album, released on March 3. Check out the “Galway Girl” video below.

