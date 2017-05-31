’Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel: Doug Liman Hints at New Characters in ‘Smaller’ Film

The director promised a new, third character that would "steal the movie."

Doug Liman has a lot of surprises in store for his hotly anticipated “Edge of Tomorrow” follow-up, with the recently announced clunker of a title, “Live. Die. Repeat. And Repeat.” In an interview on MTV’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director revealed new details about the project, teasing a more intimate, funnier prequel.

“I think what people tend to do with sequels is they just make them bigger. And I’m like, ‘No, a sequel should be smaller,’” Liman said.

“You did the first film as sort of the ad campaign for the sequel, so now you don’t need as much action, and in the case of ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ people obviously loved the comedy and they loved the situation…so we can do way more focus on Tom’s character and Emily Blunt’s character, and there’s a third character in the sequel that’s gonna for sure steal the movie…I don’t need an action sequence every two minutes.”

Liman also said he had no further plans for sequels, calling it a “two-movie franchise.” It also sounds like Emily Blunt’s character has some intriguing changes in store: “Remember, at the end of the first movie, she doesn’t know who he is—and that’s gonna launch us into an amazing new direction,” Liman said. “It does pick up right where we left off, but it doesn’t keep going forward, because we’d screw with time, because the aliens screwed with time.”

With an emphasis on character and comedy, “Live. Die. Repeat. And Repeat.” is shaping up to be just as fun as the original. Even with that title.

