‘Edith + Eddie’ Clip: America’s Oldest Interracial Newlyweds Will Make You Believe in Love Again — Watch

You might want to get your tissues ready before watching this doc about an elderly couple who found love and were determined to keep it.

If you like your love stories with a side of social justice (who doesn’t?), Laura Checkoway’s “Edith + Eddie” is probably the documentary for you.

The film follows the titular Edith and Eddie, ages 96 and 95, who are America’s oldest interracial newlyweds. The two are committed to being with each other despite the odds against them, even as a family feud threatens to keep them apart.

That heart of the film is never clearer than it is in our clip, where Eddie talks about the difficulties they have faced as a couple. “They think they’re gonna wear us down,” he says with a smile. “But they’re not gonna wear us down. We married for life.”

“Edith + Eddie” makes its international premiere at Hot Docs. Check out our exclusive clip below.

