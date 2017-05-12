Elle Fanning Fans ‘The Rock’ in Beautiful Vogue Short Film — Watch

The actress stars next in Sofia Coppola’s Palme d'Or contender, "The Beguiled."

From fanning a rock to fanning “The Rock,” Elle Fanning fans everything you can think of in a new short film for Vogue Magazine, titled “Fan Fantasy.” The beautiful and hilarious film was helmed by the “Nerve” and “Viral” directing duo Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. The short celebrates the actress’ first-ever Vogue cover.

Up next for the young actress is playing one of the lead roles in Sofia Coppola’s Palme d’Or contender, “The Beguiled.” In the gothic revenge drama, based on the 1966 Thomas Cullinan novel, Fanning plays one of the young women living a secluded life in a girls’ school in 1864 Virginia. Their lifestyle is disrupted after the arrival of a wounded Union Army solider, who seduces both the students and the teachers and causes tension and jealousy. The film’s all-star cast also includes Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, and Colin Farrell.

“Elle is so sweet, and a kid, and to have her play this role where she’s kind of like the slutty, mischievous one, very vain and kind of a bad girl—that’s the opposite of her personality,” Coppola told Vogue of Fanning’s character. “I thought that was really fun.” “The Beguiled” opens in theaters June 30.

Elle Fanning fanning a rock. Elle Fanning fanning The Rock. https://t.co/ace3GmN2To pic.twitter.com/KLWP7dQzG8 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 10, 2017

