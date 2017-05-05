Ellen DeGeneres Explains Why She Won’t Have Trump on Her Show — Watch

The talk show host also reflected on coming out on TV 20 years ago.

The President can just stay on Fox News, thank you very much.

In an interview with “Today” show host Matt Lauer, Ellen DeGeneres was very clear that she wasn’t interested in inviting Donald Trump to be a guest on her talk show.

“Um, no,”DeGeneres said. “Because I’m not going to change his mind. He’s against everything that I stand for. We need to look at someone else who looks different than us and believes in something that we don’t believe in and still accept them and let them have their rights.”

READ MORE: The TV Shows That Changed Critics’ Perceptions of the World — IndieWire Survey

The interview coincided with the 20th anniversary of DeGeneres coming out as gay on her sitcom. “I was anticipating it being a charged episode, which it was, because it was a big decision to come out and to be honest and to stop hiding something I had kept secret for so long,” she said about the life-changing event. “It was a big deal. I look back on it now and I wish I would have done it sooner, I wish I hadn’t waited so long.”

The reception to her coming out was varied. While fans sent heartfelt letters thanking her for saving their lives and opening the lines of communication in their families, there was a downside too. DeGeneres received death threats and couldn’t land work.

“The biggest thing though was that I lost my career,” she said. “For three years I couldn’t work and was not offered one thing. I was running out of money and didn’t know I was going to work again. I was 45 years old and was like, ‘This doesn’t look good.’ I was angry at first and then just thought, ‘I’ve got to do something about this,’ and so I started writing standup again.

Watch the full interview below:

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.