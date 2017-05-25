Primetime Emmys Enlist Producers Behind the Tony Awards to Assist First-Time Host Stephen Colbert

The CBS telecast will be the first Emmys to be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner.

The Primetime Emmy Awards are getting a new production team. CBS and the Television Academy have tapped Tony Awards and “Kennedy Center Honors” producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner to oversee this year’s telecast.

Stephen Colbert is on tap to host this year’s show, which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles. Giving the show a serious infusion of fresh blood, it’s the first time as Emmy emcee for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” star, just as it’s the first time as Emmy telecast executive producers for Weiss and Kirshner.

Weiss has directed the Primetime Emmy Awards five times before, however, and will helm the show this year as well.

“We’re looking forward to seeing their unique and innovative approach to the telecast,” said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington. “Glenn’s exceptional direction of past Emmy Awards, along with his and Ricky’s collective experience producing some of the most widely acclaimed television specials, ensures that the 69th Emmys will be as dynamic and entertaining as the vibrant television landscape.”

CBS has worked closely with Weiss and Kirshner and their White Cherry Entertainment production company on the Tonys and Kennedy Center Honors specials. Colbert hosted the most recent Kennedy Center Honors, which will bring a familiarity to the Emmy telecast between the parties; “The Late Show” executive producer Chris Licht will also be a producer on the awards show.

“Glenn and Ricky have done outstanding work with CBS,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “This multiple Emmy Award-winning team has produced some of the most unforgettable TV moments, and we can’t wait to work with them on the biggest night celebrating television.”

White Cherry Entertainment’s other credits include “NFL Opening Kickoff” specials and Super Bowl halftime shows, the Democratic National Convention, The Daytime Emmy Awards, Presidential inaugural galas, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, and others. Individually, Kirshner and Weiss have also worked on the Oscars, “Peter Pan Live!” and “Live from Lincoln Center.”

White Cherry takes over from Don Mischer Productions, which handled the 2016, 2015 and 2014 Primetime Emmys. In 2013, when CBS last aired the Emmys, the telecast was produced by Don Mischer.

