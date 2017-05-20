Exclusive First Look at ‘Rambo’ Poster: Indian Remake Coming in 2018

The Original Entertainment film is scheduled to begin shooting in February 2018.

“Rambo” is coming to Bollywood. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand is teaming up with Indian actor and martial arts expert Tiger Shroff for a official remake. “Rambo” is scheduled to begin shooting in February 2018 and be released later that year. Anand and Shroff are officially announcing the project next week at the Cannes Film Festival.

READ MORE: Cannes: 10 Indian Filmmakers That Should Be on the Festival’s Radar

The action film will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert unit of the Indian Armed forces who returns home to discover a war waging in his own land. Forced into the dangerous jungles and frozen mountains of the Himalayas, he unleashes mayhem and destruction, becoming the unstoppable machine he was trained to be.

M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures will co-produce the film. Original Entertainment closed a five-picture deal with Millennium Films in 2013 for Bollywood remakes of “Rambo,” “The Expendables,” “16 Blocks,” “88 Minutes” and “Brooklyn’s Finest.” The producers include Anand, Daljit DJ Parmar, Samir Gupta, Hunt Lowry, Saurabh Gupta, and Gulzar Inder Chahal.

Anand’s fifth and most recent film, “Bang Bang,” was an Indian remake of the 2010 action-comedy “Knight and Day” starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. “Bang Bang” grossed more than $55 million worldwide. The 27-year-old Shroff began his feature film acting career in 2014 with the action-romance “Heropanti” and has starred in three films since then, most recently the upcoming musical “Munna Michael.”

READ MORE: ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ Review: Akshay Roy’s Romantic Comedy Debut Falls Flat Even With Major Star Power

Check out the official poster for “Rambo” below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletter here.