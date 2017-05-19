‘F Is for Family’ Season 2 Trailer: The Murphys Are Back and So Are All Their Issues

Bill Burr's animated series returns May 30 on Netflix.

Netflix has released the trailer for season 2 of its original animated series “F Is for Family.” Co-created by comedian Bill Burr and Michael Price, the series follows the Murphy family back to the 1970s, “when kids roamed wild, beer flowed freely and nothing came between a man and his TV.”

READ MORE: Cannes: Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Okja’ Booed During Technical Glitch and Netflix Logo at First Press Screening

The show stars Burr as the voice of Frank Murphy, the family’s extreme patriarch; Laura Dern as the voice of Frank’s wife, Sue; and Justin Long voices the family’s oldest son, Kevin. Season 2 finds the Murphy Family in the winter of 1974. Frank does not have a job and Sue is the one supporting the household. “I’m not working, that means I’m not a man,” Frans says on the trailer.

READ MORE: ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Teaser: Netflix Developing a Prequel to Jim Henson’s Fantasy Adventure Film

Burr and Price serve as executive producers along with Vince Vaughn and Emmy award-nominee Peter Billingsley (“Dinner for Five,” “Couple’s Retreat”). The ten-episode second season of “F Is for Family” returns May 30 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.