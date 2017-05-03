‘Fargo’ and Three More Shows to Watch Tonight: IndieWire TV Picks for Wednesday, May 3

Accept the mystery of Moby, the mafia, and Kurt Russell.

Wednesday, May 3

“Fargo” 10 p.m., FX

Episode Title: “The Law of Non-Contradiction”

Network Synopsis: Gloria revisits her stepfather’s past to try and find some answers.

Why You Should Watch: Last season, “Fargo” proved that it could do the ’70s about as good as any modern show can. As Gloria Burgle begins to investigate the murder from this season’s premiere, she learns more about her extended family than she’d planned. (Plus, the ongoing “Fargo”-crosses-off-its-list-of-Coen-Brothers-alums phenomenon continues with a Fred Melamed appearance! That’s always fun!)

“Talk Show the Game Show” 10 p.m., truTV

Episode Title: “Milk and Cookies”

Network Synopsis: Oscar winner Diablo Cody shares her pop-goddess obsession, rock star Moby explains his name, and comedian Arden Myrin magically flashes her way to the top.

Why You Should Watch: Moby. In a trapper hat. Hunting tofu. (Also, this show is a delight. Watching the judging panel, host Guy Branum and the assembled guests all navigate this crazy hybrid is one of TV’s unique treasures.)

“Gomorrah” 10 p.m., SundanceTV

Episode Title: “The Tears of the Virgin,” “Under the Sun”

Network Synopsis: Back in Naples, Conte begins his reign after the Savastano clan is pushed out.

Why You Should Watch: One of SundanceTV’s most intriguing imports, “Gomorrah” doesn’t hew to the usual crime family script. There’s violence, devastation and family, filtered through a gorgeous, steady lens. If you missed Season 2’s two-part premiere, you can catch up here.

“Conan,” 11 p.m., TBS

Episode Title: “Kurt Russell; Ron Funches; Chicano Batman”

Why You Should Watch: With “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2” right around the corner, Kurt Russell will bring his trademark action-star charisma to Burbank. Ron Funches is a dependable “Conan” regular (his January appearance has some wonderful moments) and Chicano Batman is another in the show’s recent streak of great out-of-the-box musical guests.

