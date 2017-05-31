‘Fargo’ Moves Forward Without a Major Player — What to Watch on Wednesday, May 31

Our picks of the best things on TV tonight also include returns to the Carmichaels' living room and Frank Underwood's Washington D.C.

Wednesday, May 31

“Fargo” (FX, 10 p.m.) – Gloria tries to work around the system; Nikki finds herself in a familiar place; Varga comes up with an alternative plan; and Emmit goes to dinner.

After last week’s giant shakeup, it should be interesting to see how things move forward without one of the series’ biggest characters. (And please let that be the last we see of Varga’s tooth pick.)

“The Carmichael Show” (NBC, 9 p.m.) – A family debate about consent ensues after Maxine’s friend posts about her sexual assault on social media. Before long, the debate sends Bobby into a spiral.

It’s one of the most well-rounded half hours of comedy you’ll see all year and a prime example of a show that is operating at the height of its powers.

“House of Cards” (Netflix) – As Congress debates investigating Frank, he and Claire attempt to stoke fear of terrorism. Tom Yates continues his stay in the White House.

After all the twists and turns of the past few seasons, “House of Cards” remains a potent blend of politics and soap opera. If you’re dreaming of a fictionalized White House, this is still one of the no-brainer places to start.

Movie Night

“The Shallows” (Starz, 9:00 p.m.)

This slick woman vs. nature thriller was one of last summer’s biggest surprises. Blake Lively anchors this surrounded-by-sharks story, from its dreamy, sunny opening, through its bloody conclusion. Come for the circling great whites, stay for one of our finest new animal actors, the incomparable Steven Seagull.

