‘The Fate of the Furious’: F. Gary Gray is the First African American To Direct a Billion-Dollar Movie

Jordan Peele's "Get Out" is the most profitable title of the year; F. Gary Gray's "The Fate of the Furious" earned over $1 billion worldwide.

You have to savor the irony: African Americans comprise a tiny portion of film directors; we all know the argument that black movies don’t play overseas. And in F. Gary Gray’s “The Fate of the Furious,” we now we have the first billion-dollar movie from a black director…and it was driven overwhelmingly by the overseas gross.

While Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” will be the most profitable title of the year, “The Fate of the Furious” just made F. Gary Gray the first African American to join an even more elite rank: He directed a film that’s earned over $1 billion worldwide.

The eighth entry in the “Furious” franchise currently stands at about $1.2 billion, with more than 80% of that business outside North America — making this the unusual (and welcome) case of a black director’s film making the bulk of its money outside the U.S.

That’s a stark contrast with, say, Tyler Perry, whose films have made over $953 million but whose entire career has seen just $8 million in overseas box office. (Most of his films weren’t released outside North America.)

Year Movie Domestic Foreign Total

2017 The Fate of the Furious* $209,207,090 $957,283,449 $1,166,490,539

2015 Straight Outta Compton $161,197,785 $40,437,206 $201,634,991

2009 Law Abiding Citizen $73,357,727 $53,332,999 $126,690,726

2005 Be Cool $56,046,979 $39,179,137 $95,226,116

2003 The Italian Job $106,128,601 $69,941,570 $176,070,171

2003 A Man Apart $26,736,098 $17,614,828 $44,350,926

1998 The Negotiator $44,547,681 $4,400,000 $48,947,681

1996 Set It Off $36,461,139 $5,129,747 $41,590,886

1995 Friday $27,467,564 $748,354 $28,215,918

(“The Fate of the Furious” is still in release. All numbers are unadjusted. Source: Box Office Mojo)

So far, Gray’s worldwide career gross stands around $1.93 billion; that’s enough to establish him as the most successful black director of all time, but we look forward to seeing it cross an even $2 billion. Well played, sir.

