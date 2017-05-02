‘A Happening of Monumental Proportions’ Clip: Judy Greer’s Directorial Debut Features Every Actor on Planet Earth — Watch

Common. Whitford. Janney. Garner. No, seriously, everyone.

Beloved character actress and national treasure Judy Greer would naturally apply the go big or go home mentality to her directorial debut.

“A Happening of Monumental Proportions” is a film that stars, among others, Common, Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney, Anders Holm, John Cho, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Garner, which would probably be enough to get people in a theater, but it also happens to have a pretty hilarious, intriguing premise.

Taking place over the course of one fateful Career Day, an unassuming elementary school is thrown into turmoil when a dead body is discovered. As the bumbling administrators attempt to hide the corpse, Daniel Crawford (Common) finds himself in the middle of all of it when, after being unceremoniously fired, he heads to his daughter’s school to speak about a job he no longer has.

The film will premiere at this month’s Bentonville Film Festival, which specifically seeks to spotlight diverse voices in cinema. Check out our exclusive clip below.