Looking For Female Directors? This New Directory Has 220 Of Them

As if we needed another reason to love Canada, Women In The Director's Chair (WIDC) just released a list of 220 alumnae of their professional development program.

Producers seeking talented women directors need look no further than this handy new directory, full of 220 female filmmakers who are ready, willing, and able. They are all alumnae of Women in the Director’s Chair (WIDC), a professional development program based in Vancouver, Canada. This intensive, hands-on mentorship program for mid-career Canadian women filmmakers has been around since 1997, and is releasing the directory to mark its 20th anniversary. And to provide a handy answer the next time someone asks, “Where are all the women directors?”

“The WIDC alumnae directory is a gold mine that will benefit producers in the new funding paradigm that is opening up in our industry,” said WIDC’s Carol Whiteman. “The directory includes short filmmakers, showrunners, series creators, and feature filmmakers who directed 60% of the women-directed feature films funded by Telefilm Canada in the last ten years.”

With the directory launch, the WIDC also opens submissions for its annual Feature Film Award, which grants resources valued at $190,000 in cash and in kind services to a first or second scripted fiction feature directed by a Canadian woman. “I not only acknowledge the WIDC Feature Film Award as a profound gift to a filmmaker but a legacy passed forward by an incredible cannon of women filmmakers that have made Women In the Director’s Chair a vibrant touchstone for giving voice, and championing the storyteller by creating change,” said Marie Clements (“The Road Forward”).

You can find the WIDC alumnae directory here.

