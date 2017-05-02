‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan Go on Their Honeymoon in Europe — Watch

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey look more in love than ever in new teaser.

The third and final installment of the “Fifty Shades” franchise, “Fifty Shades Freed,” is slated for release in theaters February 9, 2018. On tuesday, fans of the films based on E.L. James’ wildly popular erotic novels got to see a sneak peak of what comes next for Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

The trailer begins with Anastasia (Dakota Johnson) and Grey (Jamie Dornan) pulling over next to a private jet at an airport. “Do you own this?’ Anastasia asks. “We own this,” Grey replies. The teaser then shows viewers several snippets of the couple’s honeymoon in Europe, including a kiss with the Eiffel Tower as backdrop and a beach scene, where Grey shows off his toned body. The film is directed by James Foley from a screenplay by Niall Leonard. The cast also includes Rita Ora, Kim Basinger and Tyler Hoechlin.

Both sequels —”Fifty Shades Darker” and “Fifty Shades Freed— were shot back-to-back in early 2016. The second installment of the trilogy opened in theaters February 10 and grossed almost $379 million worldwide. Check out the new teaser trailer for “Fifty Shades Freed” below.

