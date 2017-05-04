Film Festival Roundup: BAMcinemaFest Unveils Full Slate, SIFF Picks Lineup, LAFF Announces Opener and More

Plus: PIFF, Greenwich and AFI DOCS add to their slates, and COLCOA and Sunscreen name award winners.

Keep up with the always-hopping film festival world with our weekly Film Festival Roundup column. Check out last week’s Roundup right here.

Lineup Announcements

– BAMcinématek has announced the full lineup for the ninth annual BAMcinemaFest (Jun 14 – 25, 2017), which features 24 New York premieres, one North American premiere, and two world premieres. Opening the festival on Wednesday, June 14 is the New York premiere of Aaron Katz’s “Gemini.” This year’s Closing Night selection is the New York premiere of Brooklyn filmmaker Alex Ross Perry’s fifth feature, “Golden Exits.”

Other highlights include “En el Séptimo Día,” “A Ghost Story,” “Landline,” and “Whose Streets.” Check out the full lineup here.

– The Greenwich International Film Festival is proud to announce the full film slate and programming for the 3rd annual festival running June 1 – 4, 2017 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

“Bending the Arc,” a documentary about the extraordinary team of doctors and activists whose work thirty years ago to save lives in a rural Haitian village grew into a global battle in the halls of power for the right to health for all, directed by Kief Davidson and Pedro Kos, will open the festival on June 2 with a special Town Hall Panel Q&A.

Other highlights include: The Changemaker Awards honoring Christy Turlington Burns for her work with Every Mother Counts and Renee Zellweger for her leadership and support in the search for a cure for ALS; a performance by Flo Rida at the opening night party; the Social Impact Awards with a jury chaired by Actress, Activist and Humanitarian Sophia Bush; “Live From Connecticut: A Discussion with Saturday Night Live Writers” to be moderated by Lorne Manley of The New York Times; and Women Driving ROI Panel in the Film Marketplace.

You can check out the full lineup right here.

OddLot Entertainment

– Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that produces the LA Film Festival and the Spirit Awards, has announced that the 2017 Festival’s Opening Night Film will be the World Premiere of Colin Trevorrow’s “The Book of Henry” written by Gregg Hurwitz and starring Naomi Watts, Jaeden Lieberher, Jacob Tremblay, Sarah Silverman, Lee Pace, Maddie Ziegler and Dean Norris.

– The Seattle International Film Festival, the largest and most highly attended festival in the United States, announced today the complete lineup of films, guests, and events for the 43rd annual 25-day festival (May 18 – June 11, 2017).

This year, SIFF will screen 400 films representing 80 countries and will include: 161 features (plus 4 secret films), 58 documentaries, 14 archival films, and 163 shorts. The lineup includes 36 World premieres (14 features, 22 shorts), 34 North American premieres (22 features, 12 shorts), and 20 U.S. premieres (11 features, 19 shorts).

Opening night kicks off Friday, May 18 with “The Big Sick,” closing this year’s Festival is the North American premiere of “The Young Karl Marx,” directed by Raoul Peck. At the annual Centerpiece Gala, SIFF will travel to 1990s Manhattan in the slice-of-life comedy, “Landline.” The world premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s “Trouble” will screen at Seattle’s historic SIFF Cinema Egyptian as SIFF honors the film’s executive producer and star, Anjelica Huston, with the Career Achievement in Acting Award.

View the full public program right here.

– AFI DOCS, the American Film Institute’s annual documentary celebration in the nation’s capital, has announced the Opening and Closing Night films for its 15th annual edition.

The festival will open with the East Coast premiere of Netflix’s “Icarus,” directed by Bryan Fogel, and will close with ESPN Films’ “Year of the Scab,” directed by Emmy winner John Dorsey. AFI DOCS runs June 14 – 18, 2017, in Washington, DC, and Silver Spring, MD.

– The Provincetown International Film Festival (PIFF) has announced its complete lineup of narrative, documentary and short films for its 19th edition, running June 14 – 18, 2017.

Matt Spicer’s “Ingrid Goes West” has been selected as the Closing Night film, with co-writer and director Spicer and producer and star Aubrey Plaza in attendance. The festival will open with Noël Wells’ “Mr. Roosevelt,” other highlights include “The Beguiled,” “Brigsby Bear,” “Columbus,” “Landline,” “Rat Film” and “Whose Streets.” Check out the full lineup here.

– The 2017 Stony Brook Film Festival opens on July 20 with German films as bookends to the festival. The U.S. premiere screening of “Welcome to Germany,” a feature written and directed by Simon Verhoeven, opens the festival. A romantic comedy, “Text for You,” from writer-director-actress Karoline Herfurth closes the Stony Brook Film Festival on Saturday, July 29.

The full schedule of features, documentaries and shorts will be announced on June 6 at the festival’s website.

– The 3rd Annual Mammoth Lakes Film Festival, taking place in the magnificent mountain setting of Mammoth Lakes, California, has announced its line-up of screenings, which will include premieres, festival favorites and classic films. The five-day festival will take place May 24 – 28, 2017, beginning on Wednesday with the Opening Night Screening of Cheech and Chong’s much-loved first feature “Up in Smoke.” Other highlights include a Night with John Sayles, more classic films from Chong and Sayles, and a number of exciting titles in completion. Check out the full lineup here.

– Launched in small community gardens of lower Manhattan in 2008, Films on the Green now holds free screenings in French with English subtitles at parks throughout the city, from Greenpoint, Brooklyn to Washington Square Park to Upper Manhattan. Since its inception, the festival has sought to reach a broad range of communities and neighborhoods with classic and contemporary French films.

In its landmark 10th year, Films on the Green will present French cinema through the eyes of 10 guest curators and some of the most creative and compelling filmmakers, actors, and artists of our time: Wes Anderson, Jim Jarmusch, James Ivory, Saul Williams, Isabella Rossellini, Wanda Sykes, Laurie Anderson, Matthew Weiner, Matías Piñeiro, and Amy Hargreaves. Check out the full lineup here.

Honors and Awards

– The Franco-American Cultural Fund, a partnership of the DGA, MPA, WGAW, and France’s Society of Authors, Composers and Publishers of Music (SACEM), has announced that “Mr. & Mrs. Adelman,” written by Nicolas Bedos and Dora Tillier, and directed by Nicolas Bedos, won the distinguished COLCOA Audience Award.

“A Woman’s Life” was awarded the COLCOA LAFCA Critics Award by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Jury at the 21 annual COLCOA French Film Festival, it also won the COLCOA Coming Soon Award, a prize given in association with KPCC 89.3, to a film presented with an attached U.S. distributor. “A Bag of Marbles,” co-written and directed by Christian Duguay, won the Audience Special Prize while the Critics Special Prize went to “Elementary,” written and directed by Hélène Angel.

“Little Gems” received the Best Documentary Award, co-written and co-directed by Xavier de Lauzanne. The First Feature Award went to Tunisian-French co-production “Hedi,” written and directed by Mohamed Ben Attia. Introduced this year, the American Students Award went to “Polina,” written by Valérie Müller-Preljocaj and directed by Angelin Preljocaj and Valérie Müller-Preljocaj.

Special Mentions were given by the audience to “Like Crazy,” the Italian-French co-production presented at the festival in association with Strand Releasing, which will release the film this month in the U.S., and to “A Kid,” a drama co-written and directed by Philippe Lioret. Distrib Films U.S. will release the film soon after the festival.

– The Sunscreen Film Festival has announced the awards winners from its annual event. The festival announced the winners at the awards ceremony on Saturday evening.

Winners included “I Can I Will I Did,” “Chicago Boys,” “Don’t Think About It,” “The Holy Cave,” “The Newest Member,” “Lady-Like,” “Perros,” “Winning the Game,” “Caliber,” “Running With Violet,” “Nil: No Blood for Coffee” and more. You can check out the full list of winners and more about the festival at its official website.

Submissions and Calls for Entry

– St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, creator of one of the largest transgender health programs in the country, has announced the second annual TransNation Festival. This four-day celebration of transgender artistic and cultural achievements includes a film festival running October 13 – 15, 2017 at The Cinefamily in West Hollywood and the transgender beauty pageant Queen USA on October 22 at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Submissions for the film festival are accepted via withoutabox.com. Applications for the pageant are available at transnationfestival.org.

Proceeds from the event will benefit St. John’s Well Child and Family Center’s Transgender Health Program, which is an independent 501(c)3 community health center that serves one of the largest populations of transgender patients in the country with primary medical, dental, and behavioral health care, as well as support for the community’s unique socio-economic, legal, and advocacy needs.

– One Screen, the premiere short film festival that unites the film and advertising world, announced today the call for entries for the 2017 competition. New categories this year include a partnership with Free The Bid celebrating women in film, VR and Movie Posters, in addition to existing categories Narrative, Documentary, Music Video, Animation, Branded Content, Budget Under $10,000, Mobile Film, Title Sequences and Experimental. Additionally, there are Emerging categories, introduced last year, recognizing directors and writers with fewer than three years’ experience.

Additionally, Paul Haggis has agreed to be a part of this year’s jury of filmmakers, advertising creatives and designers. Full jury will be announced in May.

The early deadline is June 16. Final deadline is July 14. Winners will be recognized at the awards ceremony on October 17, 2017 at Sunshine Cinema, a Landmark Theatre in New York City’s Lower East Side. Visit its website to view all the categories and submission requirements.

– La Vie Theatres is proud to present the first premiere multicultural film festival for high school and college level students, The Millennial Film Festival (MFilmFest). The festival is excited to announce a call for entries in all categories – including unique groupings such as Quick Capture, Costume Design, and Storyboard.

Entry submissions are being accepted now through July 1st, 2017. See its website for a complete listing of categories.

Other Announcements

– The Lower East Side Film Festival has announced the judges panel, dates and locations for the 2017 fest. “SNL”s Sasheer Zamata, “Shameless” star Jeremy Allen White, from Comedy Central’s “Broad City” and ABC’s “Imaginary” Mary Stephen Schneider, cinematographer Sam Levy and Paola Mendoza (Women’s March on Washington) will join LESFF 2017 as judges.

The Lower East Side Film Festival will run June 8 – 15, 2017 at the famous Landmark Sunshine Cinema, MEET on Bowery, Subculture, and other downtown venues. The Fest showcases low-budget and innovative independent films from all across the globe in all categories: features, shorts, documentaries, experimental, foreign, animation, web series, and music videos.

– The Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) has announced the dates of its 29th edition. Festival dates will be January 2 – 15, 2018.

– The Las Vegas Film Festival will celebrate a decade of bringing storytelling, culture and community to Southern Nevada by holding its 2017 festival entirely at Brenden Theatres and the Palms Casino Resort June 6 – 11. The 10th nnual Festival will screen a selection of feature films, documentaries, shorts and music videos, with a full programming and special events lineup to be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, this year’s Festival will once again include CINEVEGAS PRESENTS AT LVFF, featuring a selection of films curated by the CineVegas team of Trevor Groth and Mike Plante.

Stay on top of the latest out of Cannes! Sign up for our festival email newsletter here.