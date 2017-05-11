Film Festival Roundup: Hot Docs Announces Awards, Human Rights Watch Festival Unveils Lineup and More

Plus, Nantucket adds more programs and films, Montclair announces awards, and Wizard World launches a festival.

Lineup Announcements

– The Human Rights Watch Film Festival will be presented June 9 – 18, with 21 topical and provocative feature documentaries and panel discussions that showcase courageous resilience in challenging times. In an era of global advances by far-right forces into the political mainstream, assaults on the free press, and the rise of “citizen journalism,” festival organizers hope that the films in this year’s program can serve as inspiration and motivation for the audience, from seasoned activists to those searching for a role in local and global movements.

Now in its 28th edition, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival is co-presented by the Film Society of Lincoln Center and IFC Center. All screenings will be followed by in-depth discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, Human Rights Watch researchers, and special guests. Highlights include “Nowhere to Hide,” “Lost in Lebanon,” “The Good Postman,” “The Blood Is at the Doorstep,” “The Force,” “Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press,” and “The Force.” Check out the full lineup right here.

“In these trying times for human rights, this year’s festival lineup champions activism—from people demanding accountability and major reform in the US police and justice institutions, to Chinese workers battling an electronics giant’s unsafe working conditions, to Mayan women at the forefront of political accountability and change in Guatemala, to the remarkable work of digital activists in Brazil and Tibet,” said John Biaggi, the festival’s creative director. “The festival highlights the outstanding work of activists at home and around the world, presenting a broad array of urgent human rights issues beyond those that command today’s headlines.”

– The Nantucket Film Festival has announced additional programming for the 2017 line-up, including brand new and returning Signature Programs, Short Films and Virtual Reality, and an additional honoree. NFF also revealed this year’s jurors for the Showtime Tony Cox Screenplay Competitions. The 22nd annual Nantucket Film Festival runs June 21 – 26.

This year’s Signature Programs will include a mixture of returning and brand new programs. Returning to NFF is the popular All-Star Comedy Roundtable, Presented by Ben Stiller, featuring Whitney Cummings (“2 Broke Girls”) and Kristen Schaal (“The Last Man on Earth”), and hosted by Pete Holmes (“Crashing”); In Their Shoes…®, a conversation with honoree Tom McCarthy and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews; Afternoon Tea Talk with Academy Award®-nominee Gabourey Sidibe (“Empire”), which will feature a screening of her directorial debut “The Tale of Four,” created as part of Refinery29’s Shatterbox Anthology short film series; a 30th anniversary Beach Screening of “La Bamba,” accompanied by a conversation with star Esai Morales; and Morning Coffee With…®, a free flowing daily conversation with filmmakers at the festival, hosted by actor and director Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”).

New to NFF this year: TV and Talks, which offers audiences a look at special episodes of new television series paired with conversations with series creators or talent, including a sneak preview of episodes of EPIX’s new series “Get Shorty,” as well as a special episode of Netflix’s docuseries “The Keepers”; and Late Night Letters, an evening of curated missives from notable writers read by special guests and hosted by NPR’s Ophira Eisenberg. Full information on all Signature Programs below.

Geremy Jasper will receive the New Voices in Screenwriting Award, presented by comedian, actress, and performer Bridget Everett. Jasper’s film “Patti Cake$,” starring Danielle Macdonald and Everett, will screen at the festival as a Spotlight Film. Previous recipients of this award include Sian Heder, Leslye Headland, Ben Zeitlin and Lucy Alibar, Michael Arndt, Lake Bell, and Mike Cahill. Jasper joins previously announced honorees Oscar®-winning writer/director Tom McCarthy, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield, and Emmy-nominated writing team David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik at the Screenwriters Tribute on Friday, June 23.

– The Oak Cliff Film Festival (OCFF) has announced its Feature Program for the 6th edition of the festival, taking place June 8 – 11. The schedule is comprised of 25 feature-length films, seven of which will make their Texas premieres at the hyper-local festival that filmmakers and film-lovers alike call their favorite retreat of the year.

Highlights include “A Ghost Story,” “Endless Poetry,” “Lemon,” “The Little Hours,” “Scarred Hearts,” and “Super Dark Times.” You can check out the full lineup right here.

– The fiercely independent film festival Dances With Films (DWF) has announced its 2017 lineup of narrative and documentary features and short films for its 20th annual edition. Opening the festival on June 1 are two alumni projects: filmmaker David Heinz’s modern musical, “American Folk” in its Los Angeles debut and the world premiere of Tamar Halpern’s intellectual thriller, “Missing in Europe.” Another DWF alumni project, “Austin Found,” by director Will Raée, closes the festival with its world premiere on June 11.

The festival is widely recognized as the premiere showcase of innovative independent cinema in the U.S., presenting amazing, undiscovered talent to an industry audience in Hollywood. DWF will run June 1 – 11 in Los Angeles, CA at the TCL Chinese Theaters. You can check out the full lineup right here.

“We consider ourselves a true festival of discovery,” said festival co-founders Michael Trent and Leslee Scallon. “Our aim is to showcase films that have unique voices from the indie scene, stories that bring a touch of magic to the screen. We have discovered a great many of them over these last two decades, so we are excited to present this year’s slate of knock-out talent.”

– Wizard World, Inc. and Bloody-Disgusting are teaming to present the Wizard World Horror Fest, held in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Cons in select cities, beginning in Philadelphia, June 1-4 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.