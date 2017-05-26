Film Festival Roundup: LAFF Adds ‘The Beguiled’ and ‘Annabelle: Creation,’ Frameline41 Announces Lineup and More

Plus, Nantucket announces additional programming and AFI DOCS prepares to fete Laura Poitras.

Lineup Announcements

– Frameline, the world’s longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema, is pleased to announce that Frameline41, the San Francisco International LGBTQ Film Festival, will take place June 15-25, 2017 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Festival celebrates the spectrum and intersection of identities that make up the worldwide LGBTQ community.

With an expected attendance of 65,000 at its five venues, including a full week of programming in the East Bay, Frameline41 will draw film lovers, media artists, and LGBTQ communities from across the globe to discover the best in queer cinema among its 147 films. More than 19 countries will be represented, including Armenia, Cuba, Mexico, Philippines, South Africa, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The 2017 slate proudly comprises 40 percent of films from women directors.

“Frameline41’s films shine a light on LGBTQ heroes in every sense of the word, while showcasing the full representation of global queer content at its finest,” says Frameline Executive Director Frances Wallace. “Whether it be the fascinating story of San Francisco gem, Armistead Maupin…the bold Chavela Vargas, iconic macha chanteuse and sexual outlaw…or Alan Cumming capturing the dynamic between queer generations – Frameline41 presents a Festival that has something for everyone.”

You can check out the full lineup right here.

– The LA Film Festival, produced by Film Independent, the nonprofit arts organization that also produces the Film Independent Spirit Awards, has announced the Gala Screening of New Line Cinema’s “Annabelle: Creation,” directed by David F. Sandberg and starring Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson with Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto.

Award-winning film company Focus Features will commemorate its 15th anniversary at the LA Film Festival with five movies including revival programming and a newly added advance screening of Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” starring Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, with the director in-person for a Q&A.

Additional Festival Special Screenings and Events include a conversation with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, “Portlandia: A Look Back and A Look Forward”; a conversation with the stars of IFC’s “Baroness Von Sketch Show” moderated by Lea DeLaria; a day-long screening of every episode of “Documentary Now!”; and the LA Premiere of Karam Gill’s documentary “G-Funk,” featuring a post-screening performance with Warren G and special guests.

– The SOHO International Film Festival is returning to NYC for seven days of films at Village East Cinemas (189 2nd Avenue on 12th Street) June 15 – 22, 2017, the full schedule of films has finally been announced.

“Once again, we received a record number of Premieres, an even larger number of wonderful films with women filmmakers, as well as very strong LGBTQ films,” said Sibyl Santiago, Executive Director and Head of Programming, continuing: “…we don’t seek out films for any niche purpose, they are submitted to us and the films are selected on their own merit. But it does make us very proud as a festival to be able to present these very diverse films for our audience. It is also really exciting and inspiring to screen films from filmmakers who are now collaborating after meeting at past SOHO festivals!”

You can check out the full lineup right here.

– The Nantucket Film Festival (NFF) has announced additional programming for the 2017 line-up and talent attending the festival. The 22nd annual Nantucket Film Festival runs June 21-26, 2017.

Actor, writer, director, producer and NFF Board Member Ben Stiller will host the 2017 Screenwriters Tribute on Friday, June 23, 2017. As previously announced, Oscar-winning writer/director Tom McCarthy will receive the Screenwriters Tribute Award and acclaimed documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield will be honored with the Special Achievement in Documentary Storytelling Award. Also honored at the Tribute will be Emmy-nominated writing team David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik, who will receive the Creative Impact in Television Writing Award, and Geremy Jasper, who will receive the New Voices in Screenwriting Award.

Additional programming was announced as part of the 2017 festival, including Matt Spicer’s “Ingrid Goes West” and Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir’s “I Am Evidence,” produced by Mariska Hargitay (“Law & Order: SVU”) who will attend the festival. Eliza McNitt’s “Fistful of Stars” has been added to the Enter the Story: Virtual Reality Experiences program, while the Teen Views Showcase will showcase short films created by Nantucket High School students who have participated in NFF’s year-round Teen View Filmmaking Labs.

Courtesy of Sundance

Additional Signature Programs will include an In Their Shoes With… David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik conversation hosted by Ophira Eisenberg (host of NPR’s “Ask Me Another”), Script Reading Selections from Screenwriters Colony: Episodic Comedy, and the return of the Silent Film/Live Music Event, featuring “The Freshman” (1925) with a live score composed and performed by the Berklee School of Music on Tuesday, June 20th as a pre-festival kick off event.

Honors and Tributes

– The American Film Institute (AFI) has announced that AFI DOCS will pay tribute to Laura Poitras as the festival’s 2017 Charles Guggenheim Symposium honoree.

Each year, the AFI DOCS Charles Guggenheim Symposium honors a master of the nonfiction art form. Taking place at the Newseum on June 16, the Symposium will include an in-depth conversation with Poitras along with clips from her acclaimed works.

“Poitras has the extraordinary instinct and ability to put her camera in the heart of history as it unfolds, regardless of the risk,” said Michael Lumpkin, Director, AFI DOCS. “Using her keen eye, Poitras reveals worlds just beyond what we can see. We are honored to celebrate her remarkable career and dedication to the documentary form.”

