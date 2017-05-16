18th Annual FINE CUT Festival of Films Announces Winners and Premiere Date

BRAND CONTENT

All short films selected as finalists in the FINE CUT Film Festival will be included in a series of one-hour broadcast episodes on KCET public television in Southern California and also on Link TV nationwide.

After receiving over 3,000 submissions since December 2016, the 18th annual FINE CUT Festival of Films has selected its group of winners. This year’s finalists were selected from a juror made up of industry professionals, including critic Pete Hammond, IDA Executive Director Simon Kilmurry, actress Linda Cardellini, producer John Ptak, producer Effie T. Brown, IndieWire staff writer Steve Greene, director Javier Fuentes-Leon and filmmakers Corinne Marrinan and Chris Tashima.

The winners were as follows:

STUDENT FILMMAKER AWARD

“Door to Freedom”

Writer/Director: Jeremias Bayerl

Logline: What if the deepest issue of the refugee crisis is packed into the moral of a bedtime story? A drama, in which a boy has to escape from war and overcome several barriers in order to reach his goal, a wooden door, his only chance to freedom. A paradox world that is truly sad, finally revealing a bizarre surprise.

VIEWERS CHOICE AWARD

“The Outcast”

Director: Bucher Almzain

Writer: J. Scott Sibley, Bucher Almzain

Logline: After escaping a war torn country, a young woman is now torn herself when her husband is denied entry into the U.S. Alone and with little money, she struggles to get him in before he is deported. Surrounded by a foreign culture, she must learn to quickly adapt while feeling like a true outcast.

EMERGING FILMMAKER AWARD

“Hide and Seek”

Writer/Director: Camille Fleury

Logline: Alice is in the hospital. Here, she does not invite: she gets visitors.

THE JACK LARSON SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA STUDENT FILMMAKER AWARD

“Hum”

Writer/Director: Tom Teller

Logline: A solitary dish-washing robot living out his life in the back room of a restaurant is enlightened to the world that exists beyond his four walls when, with the help of a small friend, he breaks free of confinement to pursue his dream of exploration.

The winning shorts will be included in a series of one-hour broadcast episodes on KCET public television in Southern California and also on Link TV nationwide (DirecTV 375 and Dish Network 9410) that will air on June 14 at 9 pm PT.

Additionally, a screening event sponsored by American Cinematheque and IndieWire is open to the public and will be held on Sunday, June 4 at Hollywood’s Egyptian Theatre. The event will be hosted by comedian Demetri Martin. Tickets can be reserved by going to the KCET website.

