‘Flaked’ Season 2 Trailer: Chip Still Can’t Get Out of His Own Way — Watch

The Netflix comedy returns on June 2.

This June, return to the sunny sidewalks of Venice, California with your favorite man-child.

The Netflix comedy “Flaked” returns for its second season to pick up where it left off last season with Chip (Will Arnett) on the outs with everyone, except for his lady London (Ruth Kearney). What to do now that Jerry (Mark Boone Junior) has closed his store, his pal Dennis (David Sullivan) has parted ways with him “for good” and the hotel development is moving on? Could Chip possibly pull out more lies or will he face what he had wrought?

Here’s Netflix’s description of Season 2:

In the new season of “Flaked,” Chip returns to Venice after a short exile and finds that he is no longer welcome. People have not forgotten that he sold out the local community. And for what…? Chip’s lost everything: his store, his friends, his reputation, his bicycle… he doesn’t even have a guest house to live in. All he’s got left is London, and she’s beginning to look elsewhere — spiritually, if not physically. Chip starts to claw his way back into the affections of the community, first asking Dennis to be his sponsor, then helping his friend in a new business venture, and even doing an honest day’s work… But the lies are never too far behind, and just when it looks as though he’s won back his friend and stabilized his relationship, everything splinters again and he slips back into the bottle… It becomes clear that he needs to make a choice: his best friend or the love of his life. Lies or sobriety.

Take a look at the trailer below:

“Flaked” returns for a six-episode second season on June 2 on Netflix.

