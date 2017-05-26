‘Folk Hero & Funny Guy’: Watch Wyatt Russell Croon Two Songs Live on the Set of Indie Charmer

Russell stars in the film as a shiftless traveling folk singer who hits the road with his best pal.

Jeff Grace’s indie charmer “Folk Hero & Funny Guy” follows a pair of seemingly mismatched childhood friends who have taken wildly divergent paths in life — Wyatt Russell as a good-time-having folk singer and Alex Karpovsky as a struggling standup comedian who just ended an engagement — when they hit the road for concert tour that soon turns into something else. Rest assured, though, in between the big questions about life and a love triangle that threatens to split the long-time pals, there is plenty of guitar-picking.

Over the course of the film, Russell’s Adam Ezra croons a ton of really excellent folk songs (his character is on tour, after all). And it’s really Russell who is singing them, too, as “Folk Hero” took a cue from films like “Once” and had its star sing his jams live on set. The result is appropriately lived in, charming, and damn melodious.

You can see Russell performing live (well, sort of) in our exclusive behind the scenes videos to get a taste of both his skills and the film itself.

Check out Russell performing two jams, including “Let Your Hair Down” and “She’s Just a Girl,” live on the set of the film below.





“Folk Hero & Funny Guy” is available in limited release and on digital and VOD.

