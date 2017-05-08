‘Friends from College:’ Keegan Michael Key & Fred Savage Team Up in First Look at New Netflix Comedy

The series is helmed by "Neighbors" director Nick Stoller.

Netflix has released the first look images for its upcoming comedy series “Friends from College.” The eight-part half hour series hails from the director of “Neighbors,” “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and “Get Him to the Greek,” Nick Stoller, who also serves as an executive producer. The show was written by newcomer Francesca Delbanco, who’s also an executive producer.

The series stars Keegan Michael Key, Cobie Smulders, Fred Savage, Annie Parisse, Nat Faxon and Jae Suh Park as a group of friends who went to Harvard together and are now facing down their forties. Their intertwined relationships with one another could be complicated at times. The show explores old friendships, former romantic affairs and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

“Friends from College” is set to debut globally on the streaming platform this summer. Check out another first look photo from the show below.

