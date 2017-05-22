‘Friends From College’ Trailer: Keegan-Michael Key and Fred Savage Face Down Their 40s With Drugs

The new Netflix comedy hails from “Neighbors” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” director Nick Stoller.

An Ivy League college education guarantees success, right? Maybe.

In Netflix’s new comedy series “Friends From College,” a group of friends who all attended Harvard together are now approaching their 40s and have enjoyed a wide range of success in both their work life and at home. Their various complex and interwoven relationships with each other will range from romantic entanglements and old friendships that may still be shifting. These adults are no longer who they once were after graduating, and nostalgia is hitting them hard. That means maybe catching up on some experiences that they’ve missed out on. Fred Savage’s character in particular decides to snort some Adderall in the trailer below with some mixed results.

“Friends From College” comes from director and writer Nick Stoller and his wife and writing partner Francesca Delbanco, who both attended Harvard University in real life.

The eight-episode series stars Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”), Annie Parisse (“The Following”), Nat Faxon (“American Dad”), Fred Savage (“The Grinder”) and Jae Suh Park (“The Mindy Project”).

The project is a reunion of sorts for Stoller, who executive produced “The Grinder,” and Savage, who co-starred in the FOX show alongside Rob Lowe. Stoller’s credits also include both “Neighbors” movies, “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Get Him to the Greek,” “The Carmichael Show,” “Muppets Most Wanted” and “Undeclared.” He directed all eight episodes.

“Nick is a comedic mastermind. With ‘Friends from College,’ he and Francesca have created a world that is both moving and very, very funny. We are thrilled to be working with them and this incredible cast, and look forward to audiences around the world laughing with and at these relatable characters,” said Cindy Holland, Netflix Vice President of Original Content in a statement.

Check out the trailer for “Friends From College” below:

“Friends From College” will be released on Friday, July 14 on Netflix.

