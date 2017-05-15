‘Gabriel and the Mountain’ Exclusive Trailer: An Explorer Ascends in Fellipe Barbosa’s Cannes Drama — Watch

The film will have its premiere the Critics' Week section.

Not to be confused with “Joe and the Volcano,” Fellipe Barbosa’s “Gabriel and the Mountain” is headed to Cannes. The Brazilian director’s second feature will debut in the festival’s Critics’ Week section alongside the likes of “Brigsby Bear,” “Sicilian Ghost Story” and “A Violent Life.”. Watch an exclusive trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Before entering a prestigious American university, Gabriel Buchmann decides to travel the world for one year, his backpack full of dreams. After ten months on the road, he arrives in Kenya determined to discover the African continent — until he reaches the top of Mount Mulanje, Malawi, his last destination.”

João Pedro Zappa, Caroline Abras and Alex Alembe star in the film, Barbosa’s follow-up to “Casa Grande.” That movie screened at Rotterdam and TIFF, but “Gabriel and the Mountain” marks the director’s Cannes debut.

