‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Analysis: 7 Things We Learned About Cersei, Arya and More

Without revealing too much, HBO did give us a few hints of what to expect next season.

The build-up to the return of “Game of Thrones” is always a really special time, especially now that the show has gone beyond the narrative created by George R.R. Martin’s novels and everyone is left in suspense over what the HBO drama might do next.

With the release of today’s Season 7 trailer, we’ve gotten a few hints as to what to expect from the new season — though of course, half of the show’s charm comes from the fact that whatever we might expect, we’ll never be able to guess exactly what’s in store.

The Lannisters Have Plenty of Enemies

While Cersei may now sit on the Iron Throne, that position is precarious. From the west, from the east, to the south, to the north — the war is on. (A fact reflected in both her and Daenerys’ armor-inspired wardrobe, which we first got a taste of last year.)

Cersei Is Still So Mean Towards Tyrion

Lest you wonder what Cersei means when she tells Jaime that they’re the only Lannisters left — “the last ones who count” — the trailer makes a point of intercutting with a shot of Tyrion walking towards a cliff. No real sense of what’s going on with Tyrion this season, but if he’s rolling with Daenerys, he’s got plenty of back-up, dragon or otherwise. Because…

Daenerys Has a New Throne

And it looks somewhat more comfortable than the Iron Throne — I mean, rocks are rocks, but at least they aren’t literal sword blades.

While Khaleesi might have a new throne, it doesn’t seem like Daenerys is staying in one place. As we see in this trailer, she not only makes landfall after sailing across the Narrow Sea, but her army of the Unsullied seem to be storming the gates of King’s Landing.

Arya Is On a Solo Mission

We get a couple of shots of Maisie Williams on her own in what seems to be the north (give how much snow there is). Last time we saw her, she was borrowing from Titus Andronicus’s playbook to get her revenge on Walder Frey, but theoretically she was heading back to Westeros to rejoin what was left of her family. Which, given what happens when she’s on her own, might be a good thing.

Grey Worm and Missandei May Get Their Moment

The bond between eunuch and translator, both former slaves, has been one of our favorite blossoming romances in recent seasons. So here’s hoping the quick flash of them getting naked, seen above, means good things. (Admittedly, Grey Worm does look conflicted…)

If This is Ser Jorah Mormont, We’re Very Worried About Him

As we saw last year, Jorah came down with a case of Greyscale, which doesn’t sound like the kind of condition that just goes away on its own. Jorah, don’t pick at it. That never helps.

In General, The Action Looks Epic

How do you improve upon a vast army on horseback rushing across a field? Add a goddamn dragon.

“Game of Thrones” Season 7 returns July 16 on HBO. Cannot. Wait.

