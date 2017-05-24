‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer: Daenerys Is Coming — Watch

The penultimate season premieres July 16 on HBO.

George R.R. Martin’s “Game of Thrones” books, on which HBO’s epic fantasy series is based, are collectively known as “A Song of Ice and Fire,” and in the first official trailer for Season 7, it looks like that song is about to begin in earnest.

Now that winter has finally arrived thanks to Westeros’ weird climate change issues and the creepy White Walkers, that accounts for the ice element. As far as fire goes, the followers of the Red God love to play with fire, but let’s not discount Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and her dracarys-breathing dragons. Furthermore, she is known as The Unburnt and has been known for her pyromaniac theatrics as well.

We see in the trailer below that the convergence of ice and fire we’ve been waiting for will finally happen. Although our favorite characters were scattered throughout the seven kingdoms — and beyond — over the past six seasons, they’re now set for a face-off.

First, there’s Daenerys, whom we saw set sail from the East to reclaim her birthright as a descendant of the Targaryen line. She won’t be so thrilled to find Cersei Lannister (Lena Headley) already crowned and sitting up on the Iron Throne. Up in Winterfell, Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) has just been named the King in the North and won’t be too happy about having a Lannister on the throne. Other power players include Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Arya (Maisie Williams) and even Samwell (John Bradley), who’s going to hit the books in order to be better equipped to face the White Walker threat.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Season 7 will premiere July 16 on HBO. It’s the penultimate season for “Game of Thrones,” although HBO recently announced it would be developing four possible spin-off series.

