‘Game of Thrones’ Spin-Offs: HBO Developing Four Different Stories Set in Different Time Periods

Who needs George R.R. Martin anyway?

Even though “Game of Thrones” is ending after Season 8, that doesn’t mean that’s the end of our TV adventures in Westeros.

HBO has hired four different writers to pen possible spin-offs of our favorite fantasy drama, the network announced Thursday. A spokesperson said, “We’ve closed deals for four very talented writers to each explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe There is no set timetable for these projects. We’ll take as much or as little time as the writers need and, as with all our development, we will evaluate what we have when the scripts are in.

“Dan Weiss and David Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season. We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R. R. Martin, as executive producers on all projects. We will support them as they take a much deserved break from writing about Westeros once the final season is complete.”

It should be noted that two of the writers are women. Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”) and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) will be working individually with George R.R. Martin for their stories. Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”) and Brian Helgeland (“A Knight’s Tale,” “Robin Hood”) will be the other two writers.

In the meantime, fans will just have to make do with the original “Game of Thrones.” Season 7 will bring about plenty of changes for the series. The usual 10-episode season has been cut down to seven and its usual spring premiere date has been pushed back to July 16 due to a longer production schedule. Unfortunately for “Game of Thrones,” that summer release date makes it ineligible for this year’s Emmy’s. The show had won 12 of it’s 23 award-nominations last year including Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year.

Season 7 will premiere July 16 on HBO.

