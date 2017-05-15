‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs: George R.R. Martin Hints at Fifth Pilot In Works

HBO had previously announced the hiring of four different writers —Max Borenstein, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland and Carly Wray— to pen possible spinoffs of the show.

The good news keep coming for “Game of Thrones” fans. On Sunday, George R.R. Martin revealed that a fifth script is in development for another possible new series based on the popular fantasy drama. “We had four scripts in development when I arrived in L.A. last week, but by the time I left we had five,” Martin wrote on his LiveJournal page.

On May 4, HBO announced the hiring of four different writers to pen possible spinoffs of the show. Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Golden Circle”), Brian Helgeland (“A Knight’s Tale,” “Robin Hood”) and Carly Wray (“Mad Men,” “The Leftovers”) will “each explore different time periods of George R. R. Martin’s vast and rich universe,” an HBO spokesperson said, adding that “there is no set timetable for these projects.”

On his post Sunday, the author clarified the new projects are not being treated as spinoffs. “For what it’s worth, I don’t especially like the term ‘spinoff,’ and I don’t think it really applies to these new projects,” Martin wrote. “What we’re talking about are new stories set in the ‘secondary universe’ (to borrow Tolkien’s term) of Westeros and the world beyond, the world I created for A SONG OF ICE AND FIRE. It is a world, and a pretty big one, and if there were eight million stories in the naked city back in the 50s, just think how many more there are in an entire world, and one with thousands of years of recorded history.”

Martin added, “I do think it’s very unlikely that we’ll be getting four (or five) series. At least not immediately. What we do have here is an order for four — now five — pilot scripts. How many pilots will be filmed, and how many series might come out of that, remains to be seen. (If we do get five series on the air, I might have to change my name to Dick Direwolf).”

Meanwhile, David Benioff and Dan Weiss continue to work on finishing up season seven and are already writing and preparing for the eighth and final season of the show.

