‘Game Over, Man!’ Teaser: Netflix Comedy From ‘Workaholics’ Crew Fires Up For 4/20 — Watch

The title is a reference to Bill Paxton's line in James Cameron's "Aliens."

Fresh off his gig hosting the MTV Movie Awards, Adam DeVine (“Neighbors”) and the rest of the “Workaholics” crew dropped the first teaser for their feature film debut, “Game Over, Man!” for Netflix. Though plot details are sketchy as of yet, per the IMDB description, the movie is about three friends “on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists.”

Netflix recently announced that the stoner comedy will go up against Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” with an April 20th, 2018 release date. The new teaser shows the three friends lighting up individual joints with handgun lighters, when Devine’s lighter turns out to be a real gun. It’s a perfect little taste of what the crew has in store, certain to satisfy your action-comedy munchies.

The “Workaholics” creators, also known as Mail Order Comedy, teamed up with a host of new producers, including Scott Rudin and Seth Rogen. “Game Over, Man!” stars DeVine, Anders Holm (“The Mindy Project”), and Blake Anderson (“Dope”). Holm penned the script, and “Workaholics” co-creator Kyle Newacheck will direct.

Check it out, and start planning for next year, 4/20:

